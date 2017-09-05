Tall Grass A Growing Danger For Drivers In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas mother says grass that’s nearly taller than her Tahoe is blocking a busy street, almost causing accidents.

And worse, no one is doing anything about it.

As Melinda Rivera waits to cross a street filled with fast cars, she can only guess what’s coming at her. “It’s scary and it’s frustrating,” she said.

“I have to pull into traffic just to see if there’s traffic coming from the other way,” said Rivera.

While police haven’t seen an increase in accidents in the area, Rivera believes it’s only a matter of time. She said she has nearly gotten into a wreck five times.

“My car could be totaled – as fast as people come across that area. I have my kids in the car. In the passenger side – that’s where they would be hit. Where my kids sit,” she said.

The City of Fort Worth has struggled to keep up with mowing because of such a wet summer. But in this case, it’s not the city’s sole responsibility.

The grass is six or seven feet and continues to grow. CBS11 is working to learn who owns the property. But the city said it’s up them to mow it.

“Get on top of it. Take care of it,” said Rivera. “I should not have to call every month or month and a half.”

Code Compliance said it first gives the owner a warning. Then, if the city is forced to mow it, they’ll put a lien on the property in violation.