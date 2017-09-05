Tall Grass A Growing Danger For Drivers In Fort Worth

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get HelpFlooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Tall Grass A Growing Danger For Drivers In Fort Worth

By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: danger, drivers, Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas mother says grass that’s nearly taller than her Tahoe is blocking a busy street, almost causing accidents.

And worse, no one is doing anything about it.

As Melinda Rivera waits to cross a street filled with fast cars, she can only guess what’s coming at her. “It’s scary and it’s frustrating,” she said.

“I have to pull into traffic just to see if there’s traffic coming from the other way,” said Rivera.

While police haven’t seen an increase in accidents in the area, Rivera believes it’s only a matter of time. She said she has nearly gotten into a wreck five times.

“My car could be totaled – as fast as people come across that area. I have my kids in the car. In the passenger side – that’s where they would be hit. Where my kids sit,” she said.

The City of Fort Worth has struggled to keep up with mowing because of such a wet summer. But in this case, it’s not the city’s sole responsibility.

The grass is six or seven feet and continues to grow. CBS11 is working to learn who owns the property. But the city said it’s up them to mow it.

“Get on top of it. Take care of it,” said Rivera. “I should not have to call every month or month and a half.”

Code Compliance said it first gives the owner a warning. Then, if the city is forced to mow it, they’ll put a lien on the property in violation.

More from Yona Gavino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch