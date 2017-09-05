RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest News Updates | How To Give & Get HelpFlooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Trump Says Congress Needs To Act On Immigration

President Donald Trump says Congress should “get ready” to take on immigration legislation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday it will end in six months a program that shields from deportation of young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The decision to delay the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would give Congress time to act. But Congress has struggled to act on immigration because of divisions within the Republican party.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday: “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

