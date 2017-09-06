Arlington Woman Convicted Of Child Molestation

WAXAHACHIE (CBSDFW.COM) – An Ellis County jury convicted an Arlington woman Wednesday of indecency with a child by contact and indecency with a child by exposure.

Miranda Renea Kelso, 25, videotaped herself on multiple occasions masturbating.

On one of the videos, Kelso caused a child, under the age of 5, to touch her breast.

In a second video, Kelso can be seen masturbating while the child is inches away from her.

The jury returned a verdict of 2 years imprisonment on the indecency with a child by exposure and 3 years on the indecency with a child by contact. The court ruled that the sentences would be run consecutively, for a total sentence of 5 years.

Kelso’s defense to the charged crimes was that she was a victim of domestic violence who was coerced into victimizing the child and videotaping the offenses. The evidence at trial showed that Kelso was a practitioner of sado masochistic sexual practices, and that her alleged abuser was nowhere near the scene of her crime.

After the trial, Ellis County & District Attorney Patrick Wilson issued the following statement:

“I want to thank the jurors for rejecting the outrageous and offensive claim put forth by the defense in this case. To claim domestic violence as a shield against child molestation is disrespectful to the real victim in this case and to all victims of domestic violence.

I want to thank my prosecutors and investigators for their work in this difficult case. I also want to give special recognition to Investigator Elizabeth Gladwell of the Waxahachie Police Department. She did a great job with a tough case. The citizens of Ellis County should be proud to know that she is serving them.”