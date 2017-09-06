Dallas Council Vote Nears Over Confederate Monuments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A vote is expected in Dallas on Wednesday over the fate of the city’s Confederate monuments.

Dozens of people — more than 50 total — signed up to speak to the city council about this issue. Mayor Mike Rawlings allowed each of them to have one minute to speak prior to council members discussing the resolution. Those speakers continued until just after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The resolution would make it against city policy to display any Confederate monuments in public or name public places after Confederate figures. If it passes, the measure would direct city staff members to remove the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park and safely store it out of public view.

“We have to vote to do the right thing,” said Dwaine Caraway, one of three council members behind the resolution.

Caraway and fellow city council member Tenell Atkins stated that it would be up to city manager T.C. Broadnax to determine how quickly the Robert E. Lee statue could be taken down. Broadnax declined to discuss specifics, but said that he was already prepared in case the resolution passes.

Broadnax added that the removal “could be” as early as Wednesday. The process is estimated to cost around $500,000.

A task force has been appointed to investigate this issue. Several of the speakers on Wednesday said that they wanted the task force to have time to complete their work before any action was taken. One council member motioned to delay any vote until November, but that proposal failed.

The Dallas Police Department said that they were aware of Wednesday’s vote, and the potential for protests afterward. Several people have already started gathering around the Robert E. Lee statue, and a barricade has been set up around the monument in order to keep the situation from getting out of hand.

Former state representative Will Hartnett is in favor of saving the monument. “It’s a very valuable statue,” he explained. “This is history we’re talking about saving. Also, I’m a Dallas taxpayer, and I’m not excited about $1.2 million plus being burned to move these statues.”

Another group dubbed Dallas Citizens For Unity and Reconciliation is also against to removing the monument. The group has suggested several compromises which include the renaming of Lee Park and a plaque that details the historical perspective of the Robert E. Lee statue.

“What we do is important,” Rawlings said at Wednesday’s meeting, “but how we do it is equally important.”