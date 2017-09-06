CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Groups Gather In Dallas, Criticize Trump’s DACA Phase Out

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several groups in North Texas gathered today to criticize President Donald Trump’s decision to phase-out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — a controversial program that protected young people brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

About a dozen people from a variety of different ethnic and religious backgrounds came together at the Latino  Center for Leadership Development in Dallas to denounce the President’s decision.

One “Dreamer” who spoke at a morning press conference explained how he came to Texas, with his parents, when he was seven-years-old. “This was an act of cowardice,” Ramiro Luna said of the action by the President. “We will not allow him wash his hands of this.  We will hold his feet to the fire on this.”

Several people called on Congress to pass a law that will give Dreamers a path to citizenship. Others though say Dreamers shouldn’t be the only ones to benefit from such a law.

President Trump left it up to Congress to pass a bill in the next six months and if not, he said he would revisit the issue.

One young Dreamer, Yessica Hernandez, offered words of encouragement. “We are here for each other. We are here to heal, to renew our strength, to fight, and to win.”

The community leaders and Dreamers said they are also planning a phone bank for Friday, where they’ll call members of Congress and urge them to act.

  1. YaValioCacaWates (@YaValioCacaWate) says:
    September 6, 2017 at 11:47 am

    President Trump is celebrating September’s Hispanic Heritage Month by doing away with DACA. Go figure.

