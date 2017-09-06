Groups Gather In Dallas, Criticize Trump’s DACA Phase Out

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several groups in North Texas gathered today to criticize President Donald Trump’s decision to phase-out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program — a controversial program that protected young people brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

About a dozen people from a variety of different ethnic and religious backgrounds came together at the Latino Center for Leadership Development in Dallas to denounce the President’s decision.

One “Dreamer” who spoke at a morning press conference explained how he came to Texas, with his parents, when he was seven-years-old. “This was an act of cowardice,” Ramiro Luna said of the action by the President. “We will not allow him wash his hands of this. We will hold his feet to the fire on this.”

Several people called on Congress to pass a law that will give Dreamers a path to citizenship. Others though say Dreamers shouldn’t be the only ones to benefit from such a law.

President Trump left it up to Congress to pass a bill in the next six months and if not, he said he would revisit the issue.

One young Dreamer, Yessica Hernandez, offered words of encouragement. “We are here for each other. We are here to heal, to renew our strength, to fight, and to win.”

The community leaders and Dreamers said they are also planning a phone bank for Friday, where they’ll call members of Congress and urge them to act.