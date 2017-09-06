CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest Updates | Give & Get Help | Report Scams | Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Houston-UTSA Game Won’t Be Played This Season

Filed Under: College Football, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, NCAA Football, UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Officials at Houston and UTSA have decided the schools won’t play their game that was postponed because of Hurricane Harvey.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 2 in San Antonio’s Alamodome. The schools had called off that game as the city of Houston was flooded by rains from Harvey, and had hoped to reschedule

The schools announced Wednesday the game won’t be played this season, leaving both with just 11 games on the regular-season schedule. The schools said they will look to reschedule in a future year. The game is part of a four-game series with two home games for each.

Houston plays Saturday at Arizona. UTSA plays Saturday at Baylor.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch