Irma Grows, Below Normal Temperatures & Low Humidity For Texas

Yesterday: High: 91; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 92; Normal Low: 71*
- A refreshing morning and MORE to come! Temps in the 50s away from the city!
- Below normal temperatures and low humidity through the weekend.
- Hurricane Irma remains a strong CAT 5 with 185mph wind.
- NE’ern Caribbean in the Crosshairs this morning.
- Florida Keys and South Florida in the crosshairs Sunday!!
- 08” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Sunny and pleasant. Low humidity with a cooling breeze. High: Mid 80s. Wind: North 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Clear and COOOOOOOOL! Low: Mid to upper 50’s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow: Clear and comfortable. Low humidity continues. High: Mid-80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and continued warm. High: Mid 80s.
Saturday-Tuesday: Mostly sunny and continued quiet. High: Upper 80s.