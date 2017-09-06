Singer Jo Dee Messina Announces Cancer Diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country singer Jo Dee Messina, whose hits include “I’m Alright” and “Bye Bye,” announced Wednesday that she has cancer and will be postponing her 2017 show dates after Oct. 7.

A statement posted on her website didn’t specify the kind of cancer the 47-year-old Messina has been diagnosed with, but said she’s “working closely with a team to explore all options.”

Messina, who is from Framingham, Massachusetts, had a string of hit songs in the late ’90s from her sophomore record, “I’m Alright,” on Curb Records. She was the first female country artist to score three multiple-week No. 1 hits from the same album. She also won the Horizon Award for new artists from the Country Music Association in 1999.

