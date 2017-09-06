RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest Updates | Give & Get Help | Report Scams | Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Man Arrested In Nearly Seven Month Old Hit & Run Case

Filed Under: Granbury, Hit and Run, Hood County, Leonard Clyde Harkness, Martine Ann Turrey

GRANBURY (CBSDFW) – A man turned himself in nearly seven months after a hit and run incident in Granbury.

57-year-old Leonard Clyde Harkness walked in the Hood County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and was arrested and charged in the death of 46-year-old Martine Ann Turrey because he failed to stop and render her aid after he struck her on Tin Top Hwy on February 13.

“I’m glad to see all the investigators hard work pay off and hope this helps the victim’s family heal from this terrible tragedy,” Sheriff Rodger Deeds said.

There is no word on a bond amount for Harkness at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch