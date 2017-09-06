Man Arrested In Nearly Seven Month Old Hit & Run Case

GRANBURY (CBSDFW) – A man turned himself in nearly seven months after a hit and run incident in Granbury.
57-year-old Leonard Clyde Harkness walked in the Hood County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and was arrested and charged in the death of 46-year-old Martine Ann Turrey because he failed to stop and render her aid after he struck her on Tin Top Hwy on February 13.
“I’m glad to see all the investigators hard work pay off and hope this helps the victim’s family heal from this terrible tragedy,” Sheriff Rodger Deeds said.
There is no word on a bond amount for Harkness at this time.