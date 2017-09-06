NFL, NFLPA Review Of Film, Records Shows No Brady Concussion

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – The NFL and the players’ union have found no evidence of deviation by New England’s medical staff from the league’s concussion protocol regarding Tom Brady last season.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday that Brady released his medical records for review as part of the process. McCarthy said the review also identified no evidence that Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with one in 2016.

The NFL and the NFL Players’ Association completed an evaluation of film of every Patriots game last season, as well as reports from independent neurotrauma consultants and spotters assigned to those games.

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told “CBS This Morning” in May that Brady played through a concussion on his way to a fifth Super Bowl title. Brady said in August he preferred to keep his medical history private, adding that he wasn’t blind to issues such as CTE.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)