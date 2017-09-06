Offense Powers Rangers Past Braves 12-8 In Game 1 Of Doubleheader

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM
RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest Updates | Give & Get Help | Report Scams | Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Offense Powers Rangers Past Braves 12-8 In Game 1 Of Doubleheader

Filed Under: Atlanta Braves, elvis andrus, MLB, Rangers, Texas Rangers

ATLANTA (105.3 The Fan) – An offensive onslaught ended in a Rangers win on Wednesday afternoon before a sparse Atlanta crowd.

Texas took game one of a day/night doubleheader 12-8 over the Braves.

The Rangers offense had 12 hits, including two home runs, while the Braves had 15 hits of their own, including two home runs.

Texas was led by nonother than Elvis Andrus who had a four-hit game. One of those hits was Andrus’ career-high 20th home run of the season.

The home run helped Andrus become the ninth player (12th time) in Rangers history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season. Ian Desmond was the last Ranger to reach the feat in 2016.

Newly acquired starter Miguel Gonzalez had a rough debut on the mound for Texas.

The right-hander only went three innings and allowed four earned runs, putting Texas behind 4-2 early in the ballgame.

Part of the reason Gonzalez was pulled is because Texas had runners on second and third with only one out in the top of the fourth when his place in the order came to the plate. Manager Jeff Banister decided to go to the bench and have Will Middlebrooks pinch-hit … and it paid off. The utility man tripled to left to score Nicholas and Napoli to give the Rangers a lead for good at 5-4.

Long-man Austin Bibens-Dirkx entered the game in the bottom of the fourth and proceeded to throw three shutout innings to preserve the bullpen.

Matt Kemp and Ender Inciarte hit home runs for the Braves in the loss. Mike Napoli hit the other home run for the Rangers in the fifth, his 29th of the season.

Texas and Atlanta will play again at 6:35 p.m. on 105.3 The Fan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch