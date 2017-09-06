RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest Updates | Give & Get Help | Report Scams | Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Man Gets 75-Year Sentence For Ride-Share Murder

DALLAS (AP) – A North Texas man who posed as a driver for the Lyft ride-booking service and stabbed a passenger to death has been sentenced to 75 years in prison and fined $10,000 for murder.

A statement from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office says the Dallas County jury sentenced 45-year-old Donaldo Velasquez on Tuesday for the July 2016 death of 34-year-old Arnold Pinilla. The jury had found Velasquez guilty Friday of murder.

Trial evidence showed that after Velasquez picked up Pinilla and another passenger, he and Pinilla began to argue. Velasquez stopped the car, but the argument continued and Velasquez stabbed Pinilla 11 times.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

