Vietnamese Americans Targeted By Thieves In Fort Worth Neighborhood

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Police are sounding the alarm about a Fort Worth neighborhood being targeted by thieves.
Investigators say two homes have been hit in the past few days, and they’re concerned because they’re seeing a pattern.
Home surveillance video shows a burglary ring in action.
Three men are dressed alike, in what appears to be gardening clothes. They see the homeowner’s surveillance camera and readjust it to avoid being seen, but the camera keeps rolling.
Police say the burglary started with a woman ringing the door bell to a house on Cave Creek Court in North Fort Worth. When no one came to the door, police believe she called or text the men, who arrived in a maroon Chevy pick up.
The neighborhood has a large Vietnamese population. Police say thieves are targeting that group, but haven’t said why.
Hillary Huymh, a Vietnamese American who lives in the area, say it could have to do with a Vietnamese custom.
“Their tradition over there is different as over here so they’re not very used to carrying cards around, like debit cards and credit cards, so they’re used to have cash,” said Huymh.
In the last burglary, expensive purses were taken from the home. The thieves are still on turn loose.
Anyone in the are of North Beach Street and Summerfields Blvd. is asked to call police if they see the men or the truck.