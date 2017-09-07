RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest Updates | Give & Get Help | Report Scams | Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Clarkson & Timberlake Join “Super School Live” TV Special

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Justin Timberlake, U2, Cate Blanchett and Salma Hayek are joining an hour-long live television special about reinventing American high schools.

Organizers announced Thursday that Kelly Clarkson has also been added as a performer to the star-studded “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live” show. It will air simultaneously on all four major broadcast networks Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern and is tape-delayed on the West Coast.

More than five dozen celebrities including sports figures Marshawn Lynch, Chris Paul and Alex Rodriguez will appear on the show, which will be a mixture of live music, comedy sketches and documentary segments.

The special will highlight the efforts of the XQ Institute, which was co-founded by billionaire philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs and a former assistant education secretary in President Barack Obama’s administration.

