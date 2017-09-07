Court Order Stops Robert E. Lee Statue Removal

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The monument of Robert E. Lee still stands in Dallas on Thursday morning after many people believed that it would be coming down. A last minute court order stopped work crews from removing the Confederate statue on Wednesday afternoon.

Barricades were set up, police were in place and streets were blocked off. Workers were already at Lee Park getting set to bring down the Robert E. Lee statue with a crane. But a phone call from a judge stopped the whole thing just minutes before crews could finish the job.

Those who gathered to watch the statue come down were shocked.

The Dallas City Council voted 13-1 on Wednesday to remove the monument. However, shortly after the vote, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a restraining order that was granted by that judge. Now, a hearing on Thursday afternoon could start a legal battle.

“To just throw away monuments because they did bad things or good things, I just consider it a travesty. And they shouldn’t do that,” said Hirem Patterson with Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The monument will remain in place until the court makes a decision, or the judge dismisses the order entirely. If the order is dismissed, then the statue would come down immediately. Lee Park itself could also be renamed. Both sides of this issue have brought strong feelings to the table.

“I don’t see any reason why the statue should be up,” said Robert Hall.

Samuel Vistraim said, “We begin to tear down buildings and statues, where is it going to end?”

The organization which cares for Lee Park also weighed in on this issue. “There are established and lengthy protocols for park naming. We are hoping that process can be expedited and the council will simply return the park’s moniker to Oak Lawn Park, which was the original designation of the property when the park was established in the early 1900s.”