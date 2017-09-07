RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest Updates | Give & Get Help | Report Scams | Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Police Find Body Of Missing Hotel Worker In Houston

Filed Under: Floods, Harvey, hurricane, Spa Services for the Omni Houston Hotel, Spa Services Omni Houston Hotel, Texas Weather

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Houston confirm they’ve found the body of a 48-year-old woman missing since she was last seen helping co-workers evacuate as the rain pounded down near Memorial Park in the western part of the city.

Jill Renick, a Houston resident (formally of Dallas) and director of Spa Services for the Omni Houston Hotel, was missing since Sunday morning, Aug. 27.

She had checked into the hotel with her dog on Saturday before the city flooded. 

Her family was notified Thursday morning that her body was found in the hotel.

Renick’s sister, Pam Eslinger of Frisco issued the following statement: “It is with heavy hearts that the search for my sister, Jill Renick, has concluded with the confirmation of her death.  We are heartbroken. To know Jill is to have loved her. She could light up a room just by walking in and adored life. She was loved by so many people and we will feel the impact of her absence in our hearts forever.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch