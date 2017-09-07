Police Find Body Of Missing Hotel Worker In Houston

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Houston confirm they’ve found the body of a 48-year-old woman missing since she was last seen helping co-workers evacuate as the rain pounded down near Memorial Park in the western part of the city.

Jill Renick, a Houston resident (formally of Dallas) and director of Spa Services for the Omni Houston Hotel, was missing since Sunday morning, Aug. 27.

She had checked into the hotel with her dog on Saturday before the city flooded.

Her family was notified Thursday morning that her body was found in the hotel.

Renick’s sister, Pam Eslinger of Frisco issued the following statement: “It is with heavy hearts that the search for my sister, Jill Renick, has concluded with the confirmation of her death. We are heartbroken. To know Jill is to have loved her. She could light up a room just by walking in and adored life. She was loved by so many people and we will feel the impact of her absence in our hearts forever.”