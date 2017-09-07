RECOVERING FROM HARVEY: Latest Updates | Give & Get Help | Report Scams | Flooding Photos | Facebook | Twitter

Police Looking For Frisco Mall Shooting Suspect

By Austin York
FRISCO (KRLD) – Police are looking for a man they say shot someone in a Frisco mall parking lot.

Frisco Police were called to the Stonebriar Centre last month where they found a man shot in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After an investigation, police located the getaway vehicle and arrested both the driver and passenger the day of the shooting.

However, police believe the shooter is still on the loose and are currently looking for him. The suspect is 18-year-old London Lane, and authorities believe he’s in the Arlington area.

Since the shooting, the victim has been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411.

