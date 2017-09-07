Prime Real Estate: Amazon Opens Search For 2nd HQ

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Amazon has opened the search for a second headquarters, promising to spend more than $5 billion on the site.

The online giant, based in Seattle, says that the new site would come with up to 50,000 jobs.

The announcement Thursday will set off a scramble among cities vying to make the short list.

The company estimates that investments in Seattle between 2010 and 2016 added $38 billion to the city’s economy.

Cities and states are being advised by Amazon.com Inc. to visit the Amazon website for more information.

Amazon currently has several fulfillment centers across Texas, including locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Irving.

