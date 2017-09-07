CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Rangers & Yankees To Play With Beltre 3K Commemorative Baseballs On Friday

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – The Texas Rangers will honor Adrian Beltre for his 3,000 career hit on Friday night against the New York Yankees.

The club will host an on-field ceremony for Beltre prior to the game’s 7:05 start time at Globe Life Park in Arlington beginning at 6:20 p.m.

In addition to the ceremony, the Rangers announced Thursday that commemorative baseballs will be used during batting practice and the game. The baseballs will contain a special logo recognizing Beltre for the hit.

The third baseman became the 31st player to reach the 3000-hit mark on a double down the left field line against Baltimore Orioles starter Wade Miley on July 30.

Beltre will receive special honors during the ceremony including a proclamation from the City of Arlington and an award from his native Dominican Republic.

There will be several presentations from the Rangers, videos from Hall of Famers and other noted players, and a highlight video narrated by Bob Costas.

Speakers will include Michael Young and manager Jeff Banister with Rangers Hall of Fame radio voice Eric Nadel serving as master of ceremonies.

Fans attending the game will receive a 3″ by 5″ Adrian Beltre 3,000 hit commemorative baseball card.

