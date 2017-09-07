Tasha’s KRLD To Do List September 7-10, 2017

The Texas Ballet Theater presents Beauty and the Beast at the Winspear Opera House today through Sunday. (9/7-10)

Formula Drift is at Texas Motor Speedway Friday and Saturday (9/8-9)

Diamond Rio is playing Billy Bob’s Texas Friday night. (9/8)

The Dallas Ultimate Women’s Expo is Saturday and Sunday at the Irving Convention Center in Las Colinas. (9/9-10)

Brewfest is happening at Dallas Farmer’s Market Saturday. (9/9)

ZZ Top is playing the Pavilion at the Irving Music Factory Saturday (9/9)

Puddle of Mudd is playing Bronson Rock in Keller Saturday night (9/9)

Dallas Cowboys are taking on the New York Giants Sunday at AT&T Stadium. (9/10)

There will be a Clowns only screening of IT at Alamo Draft House Saturday. (9/9)

ROBOCop LIVE with Peter Weller is Sunday (9/10) at OCP headquarters…also known as Dallas City Hall. It is the 30th Anniversary of Robo Cop so SYFY is celebrating with a livestream event broadcast from Dallas City Hall. RoboCop: Peter Weller will be there live and in person for a conversation and Q&A that’ll get beamed into ROBOCOP Movie Party screenings at Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country. They will also show the movie on site. This event will benefit the Dallas Fallen Officer Foundation. This, to me, is the coolest part…a guided tour of all the shooting (and explosion!) locations from the film…curated and led by the Dallas Film Commission, the Dallas Film Society, and the American Institute of Architecture Dallas and will feature talks from people who worked on the film.