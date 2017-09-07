CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Texas QB Buechele A Game-Day Decision With Sore Shoulder

Filed Under: quarterback, Shane Buechele, Texas Longhorns, Tom Herman

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas starting quarterback Shane Buechele did not throw in practice again Thursday because of a bruised shoulder and coach Tom Herman says his status against San Jose State will be a game-day decision.

gettyimages 841963466 Texas QB Buechele A Game Day Decision With Sore Shoulder

Shane Buechele of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (credit: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Buechele is 5-8 in his career as a starter. He threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns last week in a season-opening loss to Maryland. He finished the game but hasn’t thrown in practice since.

If Buechele can’t play Saturday, freshman Sam Ehlinger will start with wide receiver Jerrod Heard as the emergency option for the Longhorns.

Heard is a former quarterback who started much of the 2015 season when Texas finished 5-7.

Buechele set a Texas freshman record last season with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 21 touchdowns.

