Texas, U.S. Gas Prices Continue To Surge In Harvey’s Aftermath

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country continue to surge in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding brought by Hurricane Harvey.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide this week was $2.54, up from $2.26 last week.

Of the metro areas in Texas, drivers in Dallas are paying the most on average at $2.67. Anyone filling up in Fort Worth is digging a little bit deeper in their pockets too, paying $2.66 a gallon for gasoline.

The cheapest gasoline in the Lone Star State can be found in Amarillo where motorists are paying $2.37.

AAA says the national average for regular unleaded is $2.67.

The association says that while there’s no fuel shortage, Harvey has created distribution problems that include not having enough drivers and equipment to transport fuel to market. In Houston, refiners are starting to deliver fuel there and in other parts of the state, but officials say it may take some time to resume a normal delivery schedule.

Daniel Armbruster with AAA said, “News of refineries starting-up is very promising, especially for areas that have felt tightened supply levels over the past several days, but we aren’t in the clear yet.”

Gas prices could still rise by a dime and even beyond that as Hurricane Irma is forecast to make landfall in Florida this weekend.

