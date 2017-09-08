‘Say Hey’: Beltre Honored By Rangers, Including Mays Letter

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
FLORIDA PREPARES FOR IRMA: Latest News | Live VideoCBS Miami | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

‘Say Hey’: Beltre Honored By Rangers, Including Mays Letter

Filed Under: 3000 Hits, Adrian Beltre, Texas Rangers, Willie Mays
gettyimages 844460772 e1504920578882 Say Hey: Beltre Honored By Rangers, Including Mays Letter

Manager Jeff Banister #28 congratulates Adrian Beltre #29 of the Texas Rangers during a pre-game ceremony celebrating Beltre’s 3000th hit before the New York Yankees played the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (AP) — A congratulatory letter from Willie Mays and a video tribute including a request from George Brett were part of a pregame ceremony in which the Texas Rangers recognized Adrian Beltre for joining the 3,000-hit club.

The ceremony Friday night before the series opener against the New York Yankees included the reading of a letter from Mays that started, “This is Willie here. Welcome to the club.” Mays wrote that he knows it’s not an easy accomplishment and told Beltre to “keep at it” because everybody loves to watch him hit.

A video shown during the ceremony included Brett, Pedro Martinez, Paul Molitor, David Ortiz, Robinson Cano, Felix Hernandez and Nelson Cruz congratulating Beltre on become the 31st player, and first from the Dominican Republic, to get 3,000 hits.

“When you get 3,153 (hits), retire, and five years after you retire, I will see you in Cooperstown,” said Brett, a Hall of Famer whose 3,154 hits are the most by a third baseman.

Beltre got his 3,000th hit with a double July 30 at home against Baltimore. The third baseman has 3,035 career hits, though he hasn’t played since straining his left hamstring Aug. 31 and could miss the rest of the regular season for wild card-hopeful Texas.

The Rangers presented Beltre with an ATV that was driven on the field by teammate Elvis Andrus, and one of the bases from the July 30 game that was signed by the entire team. There was also a proclamation from Arlington’s mayor declaring “Adrian Beltre Day” and a plaque presented on behalf of the Dominican Republic recognizing him for his achievements.

“When you have 3,000 hits every day is Adrian Beltre day,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said when addressing the crowd.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch