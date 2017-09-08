Burleson Police Looking For Thieves Who Stole Supplies For Harvey Victims

BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – Burleson police are looking for two people who stole supplies from a church trailer that were meant to be sent to Houston for Harvey relief.
Police believe two men were involved in stealing the supplies from Joshua Baptist Church. They say the men cut the trailer hitch lock, hooked it to their truck and drove away.
Police say the trailer was found a few hours later in a field near Alta Mesa and Camelot in Fort Worth. However, all the supplies were missing.
The suspect vehicle appears to be a green-over tan Ford F150 extended cab. Police are asking anyone with information to call 817.728.3913.