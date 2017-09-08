Double-Shooting Suspect Wanted In Grapevine

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is on the loose.

Police said at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Friday, September 8, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of Cheshire Drive.

One 18-year-old man had been shot in the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until paramedics could get the victim to the hospital.

A second 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

Both men are expected to recover.

Witnesses said the shooter was in a dark or gold-colored sedan, and got out of the car holding a gun when the victims and another man were dropped off outside the home.

Witnesses said the shooter fired several rounds before getting back into the car and driving away.

Investigators do not believe this was a random attack.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect can call Grapevine Police detectives at 817.410.3200.