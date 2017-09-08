Floridians Fleeing From Irma Arriving In North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This morning the governor of Florida is saying Hurricane Irma could very well cause one of the largest evacuations in U.S. history. Hundreds of thousands are scrambling to get out of the path of the storm and many coming to North Texas.

American Airlines added an additional 16 flights out of Miami International Airport for yesterday and today. The next flight from the Sunshine State is set to arrive at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport at 7:49 this morning.

We learned a lot about conditions after speaking with several people when they landed at DFW on a flight from Orlando Thursday night. Some said they drove as long as three hours, trying to get to Orlando and catch a flight out.

And time is winding down. American Airlines is canceling all flights to and from Orlando beginning Saturday afternoon. The carrier will cancel all flights in Miami after today.

One family arriving at DFW from Miami Beach said they spent all of Thursday trying to get on any flight out Florida. So, they didn’t hesitate when seats opened up on a plane to North Texas.

Mayi de la Vega said, “We went through Andrew and saw the devastation and this is probably the same or stronger storms. So, we were scared. I think everyone’s scared and we’re all praying for all of south Florda and doing the best we can here.”

Waiting with her family for luggage Palm Beach eight-year-old Eleanor said, “I’m just worried about my house, but I’m fine being here.” Eleanor’s mother said she boarded up their home, packed up her two daughters and headed to Texas.

Of the 16 flights American added from Miami, most are coming to DFW and they’ll be arriving throughout the day.