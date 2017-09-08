Fort Worth Burglary Ring Could Be Targeting Collin County Homes

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A burglary ring trolling Fort Worth neighborhoods could also be targeting homes in cities like Frisco and Plano.

Plano police say at least ten home break-ins in that city are related to the burglary ring in Fort Worth. In Frisco, there haven’t been any burglaries, but people matching that description have been seen in Frisco neighborhoods.

Police see a pattern in how the burglary ring operates. A woman with a small dog rings the door bell or knocks on the door. If there’s no answer, she calls in three or four men. They go to the back of the house where they have broken windows and kicked in back doors. They have mostly taken expensive jewelry.

Plano police say Asian and Middle Eastern homes are being targeted. While not always true, police say the thieves believe those families tend to have gold jewelry.

The female door knocker in the Plano, Frisco and Fort Worth cases looks the same, and acts as the bait.

“You never suspect a woman,” said Plano resident Maggie Tarsinos. “That’s clearly what they’re doing: little cute, tiny dog. How harmless can they be?”

The male robbers in the Plano break-ins look almost identical to the burglars in the Fort Worth cases, dressed like lawn workers.

Police says there is an easy way to protect your home.

“Answer the door,” said Officer David Tilley. “We are not saying open the door. In fact, we recommend that you don’t open the door if you don’t know them, but at least answer it. You can talk to someone through the door.”

Tilley says that’s because thieves are only targeting homes they believe are empty. They want to get in and out, unseen and without trouble, and without any confrontation with homeowners.

The burglars have been seen leaving in several getaway cars that are rented, which could mean the thieves are coming in from out of town to do this.