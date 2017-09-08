Last Flight From Miami Before Irma Lands At DFW

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
FLORIDA PREPARES FOR IRMA: Latest News | Live VideoCBS Miami | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

Last Flight From Miami Before Irma Lands At DFW

By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under: Airlines, American Airlines, DFW airport, Evacuees, Flights, florida, Hurricane Irma, Irma

DFW AIRPORT (CBS11) – American Airlines added seven flights Friday out of Miami and Fort Lauderdale in a last minute effort to help people escape, before both airports shut down Friday evening.

“A miracle. That’s how we ended up on this flight. I was absolutely a miracle,” said Sylvie Neufeld.

Neufeld and her niece, Michelle Black, said they spent days trying to book a flight out of Miami.

“It was absolutely the most stressful situation you can find yourself in, when you’re stuck… you see a monster coming your way,” said Neufeld.

Around noon on Friday, a travel agent called to tell them seats were available.

“They, last minute, added one last flight, the last flight literally,” said Neufeld. “We literally got ready in an hour to leave.”

The pair said driving north was never an option they considered.

“You were hearing about gas stations running out of gas. We weren’t sure we’d be able to make it through the state of Florida,” said Black.

Sam and Melissa Neuhut managed to make the same flight as well, with their 2-year-old and 4-month-old sons.

“The truth is we had to get these two guys out,” said Sam.

A friend called to tell them the flight had opened up, and within a minute, they’d grabbed their seats.

When they arrived at the airport though, they found a ghost town.

“The cops were like, ‘All the flights have been cancelled,’ and I almost started to cry,” said Sam.

“But, we got on the last flight. Everyone else’s flight got cancelled,” said Melissa.

More from Andrea Lucia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch