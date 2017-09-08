CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Man Sentenced For Stealing Identity Of Deceased Texas Baby

aggravated identify theft, Escapee, Fraud, ID Theft, Identity Theft, Jon Vincent, social security fraud, stolen identity

PITTSBURGH (CBSDFW.COM/AP)A Pennsylvania man who assumed the identity of a baby who died in Texas in 1972 has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after the baby’s aunt discovered the ruse on Ancestry.com.

Forty-five-year-old Jon Vincent was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in May to Social Security fraud and aggravated identify theft.

Prosecutors say Vincent escaped from a Texas halfway house in 1996 and stole Nathan Laskoski’s identity that same year after searching a cemetery for a similar birthdate.

Prosecutors say he also lived in Mississippi and Tennessee under his assumed name, holding jobs, getting drivers’ licenses, and even getting married and divorced.

Laskoski’s aunt was doing an Ancestry.com search when she found a green leaf on the family tree for her nephew. A green leaf indicates the person is alive — which her nephew is not.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

