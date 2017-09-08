CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
FLORIDA PREPARES FOR IRMA: Latest News | Live VideoCBS Miami | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

Montgomery Gentry Band Member Dies In Helicopter Crash

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a helicopter crash near a small New Jersey airport has left two men dead ahead of a concert there by country band Montgomery Gentry.

CBS3 in Philadelphia confirms Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry died in the crash at the Flying W Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by country stars Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry on Friday night. Shortly after 2 p.m., Flying W Airport announced the cancellation of the gig.

Medford Township Police Chief Richard tells NJ.com police got a call about a helicopter “that was distressed” around 1 p.m.

He says the passenger died on the way to a hospital and the pilot died at the scene.

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 16: Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry performs during Keith Urban’s Fourth annual We’re All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

The FAA is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

