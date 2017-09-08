CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM
Texans’ Watt Recognized For Hurricane Harvey Charity Efforts

Filed Under: Harvey, houston texans, Hurricane Harvey, J.J. Watt, NFL, relief efforts

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt is being honored by the NFL Players Association after raising more than $29 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Watt was named the NFLPA’s Community MVP on Friday for his work in the days since the hurricane and flooding devastated Houston and much of southeast Texas.

gettyimages 842276318 Texans Watt Recognized For Hurricane Harvey Charity Efforts

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 3: (AFP OUT) Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt holds a box of relief supplies on his shoulder while handing them out to people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on September 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised more than $18 million to date to help those affected by the storm. (Photo by Brett Coomer – Pool/Getty Images)

Watt announced the fundraising page with a video on Twitter after Houston’s preseason game against the Saints in Aug. 26, with a goal of collecting $200,000.

As donations kept pouring in, he raised the goal again and again. The number skyrocketed thanks to almost 200,000 donors including Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres, Drake and Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul.

Watt also worked with his foundation to fill 12 semi-trucks with supplies, which were brought to Houston and distributed in part by Watt and his teammates on Sunday.

The NFLPA will contribute $10,000 to Watt’s foundation for the honor. He becomes a semifinalist for the Byron Whizzer White Award, given annually by the group to recognize charitable efforts of players.

gettyimages 842300930 Texans Watt Recognized For Hurricane Harvey Charity Efforts

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 3: (AFP OUT) Anna Ucheomumu high fives Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt after loading a car with relief supplies for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on September 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has raised more than $18 million to date to help those affected by the storm. (Photo by Brett Coomer – Pool/Getty Images)

