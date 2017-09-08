Trump Signs $15.3 Billion Harvey Aid Package

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a $15.3 billion disaster aid package in the aftermath of Harvey.
The bill also extends America’s borrowing authority and funds the government through December 8.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted Friday that the president had signed the bill. She says it will provide “much needed support for storm survivors. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted.”
Trump signed the bill shortly after arriving at Camp David for the weekend.
The measure will replenish depleted emergency accounts as Florida braces for Hurricane Irma and Texas recovers from Harvey.
ORANGE, TX – SEPTEMBER 03: Tiffany Quillen (L) helps to distribute relief supplies that she and a group of friends brought from North Carolina to flood victims after torrential rains pounded Southeast Texas following Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey causing widespread flooding on September 3, 2017 in Orange, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi August 25, has dumped nearly 50 inches of rain in and around areas Houston. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The White House is praising Congress for acting fast to deliver storm recovery money to people dealing with the aftermath of Harvey.
HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 03: LaMarcus McCray and Allan Sommer (L-R) pupsh a boat through a flooded neighborhood as they help bring items out of a friends home in an area where a mandatory evacuation is still under effect after it was inundated with flood water after torrential rains caused widespread flooding during Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on September 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi on August 25, dumped around 50 inches of rain in and around areas of Houston and Southeast Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
