3 People Shot Near High School Football Game In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD confirms three people have been shot near a high school football game at John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas.

DISD confirms there were altercations at the high school football game Saturday evening between Lancaster High School and South Oak Cliff High School. DISD security asked the people involved to leave the game.

The individuals involved left. Shots were then fired near a Loves gas station, according to DISD.

DISD says the people shot were not DISD students. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Dallas police say two 17-year-olds and a juvenile were shot.

