Chapman Gets Save, Yankees Allow 1 Hit To Top Rangers 3-1

ARLINGTON (AP) — Aroldis Chapman earned his first save since being removed as closer to finish a one-hitter in the New York Yankees’ 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

Tyler Austin hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning for the wild card-leading Yankees.

Texas’ only hit was a run-scoring double in the fifth inning off Luis Severino, who went seven innings in his first no-decision since July 15 at Boston.

Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth for his team-leading 17th save in 21 chances and first since Aug. 15. David Robertson (7-2) had a strikeout in a perfect eighth.

Chase Headley drove in two runs without a hit — a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and a bases-loaded walk for a 3-1 lead in the ninth.

Texas starter Andrew Cashner had a shutout while pitching into the eighth inning for just the second time this season, but left after hitting Todd Frazier with the first pitch of the eighth.

Alex Claudio gave up a single to pinch-hitter Matt Holliday, putting Frazier at third with no outs and setting up Headley’s sacrifice fly an out later.

Claudio (4-2) allowed four singles among eight batters he faced. Frazier was hit by a pitch again in the ninth by Ricky Rodriguez, who allowed Austin’s go-ahead hit and Headley’s walk.

Nicholas’ double into the right-field corner scored Will Middlebrooks from first base. Middlebrooks was the only runner past second against Severino.

Aaron Judge walked in the second inning to tie the major league rookie record of 106 by Cleveland’s Les Fleming in 1942.

