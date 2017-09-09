Trump Takes Side Of Churches Suing For FEMA Funds After Harvey

(CBSNEWS) – President Trump is taking the side of three Texas churches that are suing the Federal Emergency Management Agency over disaster relief funds in the wake of Harvey.
The president writes on Twitter, “Churches in Texas should be entitled to reimbursement from FEMA Relief Funds for helping victims of Hurricane Harvey (just like others).”
The Houston Chronicle reports that the three churches – Rockport First Assembly of God, Harvest Family Church and Hi-Way Tabernacle – sued FEMA on Tuesday for access to relief funding. The lawsuit claims FEMA violates the Constitution by denying disaster funding to faith-based groups.
The lawsuit comes three months after the Supreme Court ruled that a church in Missouri could use federal funds to resurface the playground, which experts told the Texas Tribune could set a precedent for similar cases.