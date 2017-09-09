Warren And Ehlinger Lead Texas 56-0 Win Over San Jose State

AUSTIN (AP) — Chris Warren III ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Sam Ehlinger got his first career start at quarterback as Texas beat San Jose State 56-0 Saturday to give coach Tom Herman his first win with the Longhorns.

Ehlinger started in place of injured Shane Buechele and passed for 222 yards. Jerrod Heard, a wide receiver and former starting quarterback, rotated with Ehlinger several times and scored on runs of 9 and 3 yards in the first half.

Warren’s first touchdown came on a 41-yard burst off a direct snap in the second quarter. Defensive back Holton Hill scored his third touchdown in two games with an interception return for a score in the third.

The victory was a crucial turnaround for the Longhorns (1-1), who lost Herman’s debut at home to Maryland a week earlier. After giving up 51 points in that loss, the Texas defense got its first shutout since 2014 and first at home since 2012.

