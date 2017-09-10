FLORIDA PREPARES FOR IRMA: Latest News | Live VideoCBS Miami | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

Don’t Shoot At Hurricane Irma, Florida Authorities Warn

Filed Under: bullets, florida, Hurricane Irma, Irma, Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Shooting, Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY (AP) – Florida authorities have issued another stern warning about Hurricane Irma: Shooting bullets into the storm won’t help keep you safe.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late Saturday: “DO NOT shoot weapons @ (hashtag) Irma. You won’t make it turn around (and) it will have very dangerous side effects.”

screen shot 2017 09 10 at 8 39 24 am Dont Shoot At Hurricane Irma, Florida Authorities Warn

The sheriff’s office, which is in the Tampa Bay-area, was responding to a Facebook event page created by two Florida men inviting people to shoot at Irma.

screen shot 2017 09 10 at 8 41 33 am Dont Shoot At Hurricane Irma, Florida Authorities Warn

The page reads: “YO SO THIS GOOFY … LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST …”

The invitation presumably was a joke, but 80,000 people indicated they were “going” or “interested” in the event.

In a tweet early Sunday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office asked the thousands of people who had shared the page to also share their request for volunteers needed at hurricane shelters.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch