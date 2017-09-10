IRMA HITS FLORIDA KEYS: Latest News | Live VideoCBS Miami | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

Florida Officials: 127,000 Have Taken Refuge From Hurricane Irma

TAMPA (AP) – Florida officials say 127,000 people across the state have taken refuge in more than 500 shelters as Hurricane Irma takes aim at the state.

The state Division of Emergency Management did not specify which shelters had the most people.

Meanwhile, utility officials were warning that the storm could leave millions without power by the time it finishes moving through the state. Already, more than 1.3 million Florida customers were in the dark on Sunday morning as the hurricane made landfall in the Florida Keys.

Florida Power & Light, the state’s largest utility, is reporting on Sunday that many people living in the three populous south Florida counties of Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach are without power. State officials say another 64,000 customers who rely on smaller utilities have also lost electricity.

