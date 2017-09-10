Fort Worth Police Investigating Murder-Suicide In Library Parking Lot

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead at a library parking lot Sunday morning.
Police responded to the shooting just after 10:20 a.m. at the Southwest Regional Branch library in the 4800 block of Arborlawn Drive in regards to a domestic-related shooting.
Police say a man had shot his ex-wife in her vehicle. A six-year-old child was also in the vehicle but was not injured.
According to police, the man then got into his own vehicle where he shot himself. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.