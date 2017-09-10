Judge, Sanchez 2 Homers Each In Yankees’ 16-7 Win At Texas

ARLINGTON (AP) — Aaron Judge became the second major league rookie with a 40-homer season, going deep twice as the AL wild card-leading New York Yankees got a series clinching 16-7 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
Gary Sanchez also hit two solo homers for the Yankees, giving him 30 this season and 50 in his 161 games since his 2015 debut.
With Judge’s AL-best 40th homer in the fourth, the 25-year-old joined Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees to hit 40 homers at age 25 or younger. Judge added No. 41 two innings later, a drive that would have gone 463 feet unimpeded, according to MLB’s Statcast.
Mark McGwire hit a league-high 49 homers as a rookie for Oakland in 1987.
