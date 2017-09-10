Odell Beckham Jr. Inactive For Giants Vs Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) is officially out for the Week 1 Giants vs Cowboys game according to Dallas Cowboys radio network sideline reporter Kristi Scales.
Beckham took part in some pregame drills but will not play.
Beckham has not practiced since spraining his left ankle on Aug. 21 in a preseason game against Cleveland. He stretched with teammates before practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but worked with trainers during the practices.
Giants inactives:
WR O. Beckham Jr.
QB D. Webb
WR T. King
RB W. Gallman
LB K. Robinson
OL D.J. Fluker
TE M. LaCosse
