North Texan Shares 9/11 Survival Story

DALLAS (CBS11) – It is on his mind every day, but Christopher Jones rarely talks about what happened on September 11. 2001.

“What If I had done this differently? What if I had broke through the door quicker?” questioned Jones. “To be honest with you, I get down on my knees and thank God that I’m still alive.”

Jones nearly lost everything on 9/11.

He was on the 82nd floor as a trader for the New York Mercantile Exchange.

“When the North tower got hit I said to my guys, we got to get out of here,” said Jones.

They took the elevator to the 64th where it stopped. Jones and his coworkers then hit the stairs.

“Then it was a sprint,” said Jones. “Right after our building got hit, it was a sprint.”

Once at the bottom, he saw someone struggling to get out and ran ahead of his group to help.

“I got out the door, they didn’t get out the door behind me. That’s when the building came down,” said Jones.

Jones could not sit at home on Monday night. He heard of the display of nearly 3,000 flags for the fallen at SMU.

“When I look at it I start to get teary because it reminds me of that day,” said Jones. “It didn’t matter what your ethnicity was, your race, your political views were… We all came together as one.”

Jones hopes, just like after that tragic day in September, other do not lose sight of what is important and the memories of what happened.

“They should never fade because I pray to God no one has to go through what I did,” said Jones.