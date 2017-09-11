CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Baylor Making Change At QB After 0-2 Start

Zach Smith celebrates a touchdown for the Baylor Bears against the Northwestern State Demons at McLane Stadium on September 2, 2016 in Waco, Texas. (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

WACO (AP) – Baylor is making a change at quarterback after losing its first two games.

New coach Matt Rhule says sophomore Zach Smith will start Saturday at Duke. Anu Solomon, a graduate transfer from Arizona, started the first two games against Liberty and UTSA.

Smith was Baylor’s starter as a true freshman the final four games of last season, including a win in the Cactus Bowl. Smith took over after Seth Russell’s season-ending ankle injury.

Solomon and Smith were in a tight competition for the starting job throughout the spring and in preseason camp. Rhule didn’t name a starter until four days before the season opener.

Rhule said he has liked Smith’s attitude and said the quarterback is moving around well after recovering from an ankle issue.

