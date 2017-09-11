IRMA HITS FLORIDA: Latest NewsCBS Miami Coverage | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

Cardinals Lose Star RB David Johnson To Dislocated Wrist

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals is attended to by medical staff after a second half injury while playing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 35-23. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says star running back David Johnson has a dislocated wrist that probably will require surgery.

Arians says Johnson is seeking a second opinion. If the original prognosis is confirmed, the injury is the same as the one that sidelined rookie T.J. Logan in the preseason.

While he didn’t give a timetable for Johnson, Arians says Logan is expected to be sidelined eight to 12 weeks.

Arians says the injury occurred late in the third quarter of Sunday’s 35-23 loss at Detroit, when Johnson was hit hard after a catch at the Lions’ 3-yard line. The next and final time Johnson touched the ball, he fumbled at the Cardinals’ 10-yard line.

The news was a little better on starting left tackle D.J. Humphries, out one to two weeks with a strained knee.

