Dallas Students Organize 9/11 Ceremony At School

By Brittany Jeffers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Memorial ceremonies are happening across the country on Monday on the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. That included a ceremony at Piedmont GLOBAL Academy in Dallas, where the students organized an event in remembrance of the day.

Many people vividly remember where they were on September 11, 2001. The images are ingrained into our memories. But the students at Piedmont GLOBAL Academy were not even born yet. Educators stated that Monday’s ceremony was meant to help those kids have a better understanding of that day, and empathy for the lives that were lost.

The students said that they have seen images of the Twin Towers and the events of 9/11 on television, and read about the day in history books. However, many students admitted that it was hard to fully grasp the weight of that day, and the impact that it had on our nation.

“When I first found out about 9/11, I was devastated that some group would do that,” eighth-grader Nidia Hernandez said on Monday, “especially hitting the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. That was heartbreaking.” Principal Letrice Portley hopes that the ceremony, and discussions afterward, will help students feel a sense of patriotism.

The ceremony featured a Dallas firefighter who gave his perspective on the attack, and what the day now represents in terms of sacrifice and loss. Students are also participating in activities and lesson plans throughout Monday that reinforce what they saw during the ceremony.

