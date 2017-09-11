Elliott Breaks Tackles, Then His Silence, After Cowboys Win

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
IRMA HITS FLORIDA: Latest News | Live VideoCBS Miami Coverage | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

Elliott Breaks Tackles, Then His Silence, After Cowboys Win

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, domestic violence, Ezekiel Elliott, Football, New York Giants, NFL

ARLINGTON (105.3 THE FAN) – Ezekiel Elliott broke tackles… then broke his silence.

“I’m just happy I’m able to be with these guys for as long as it’s permitted and just not having to miss time and not being away from them,” said Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys star running back who has spent months embroiled in conflict with the NFL, but in Sunday night’s season opener, helped pound the visiting New York Giants 19-3 with his 104 yards rushing.

“It just feels good to be out here. It’s definitely been a tough last 14 months, and at times, it’s gotten so hard you start to lose faith,” Elliott said. “But just being able to come in and be with these boys every day has kept me focused and made me not give up. I keep going.”

The NFL’s domestic violence charge leveled against Elliott, and his so-far-successful fight to arrange court dates that quite likely will keep him on the field during the entirety of the season, are understandably the headline grabbers when it comes to his name.

“Your name being dragged through the mud,” Elliott said. “I mean, that’s tough.”

The 2016 NFL rushing champ might not ultimately win what he desires from the courts, which is the erasure of the commissioner’s six-game suspension and complete exoneration — though he certainly got help in that direction on Friday from Federal Judge Amos Mazzant’s granting of a permanent injunction. In the meantime, though, it’s easy to imagine the 22-year-old using an actual game as an escape from some harsh realities.

“I’ve kind of just stopped worrying about [the legal battle] because it’s really out of my hands at this point,” Elliott said. “I’m just really focused right now at being the running back I need to be for this team to be successful so we can accomplish what we want to. Just remain focused and keep playing at a high level.”

The Cowboys did that in this outing, ending a three-game losing streak against their NFC East rivals. It was an emotional release for many, including Dallas teammates who support and believe in their “brother.”

“I’m just relieved from the fact that I finally get a fair trial,” Elliott said. “I finally get a chance to prove my innocence.” And to prove, on the field, his excellence.

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch