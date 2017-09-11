Florida Governor Says There Is “Desvastation” In The Keys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he flew over the Keys and saw a lot of flood damage and boats that had washed ashore.
He says there is “devastation” and he hopes everyone who stayed behind survived Irma. He said almost every mobile home park in the Keys had overturned homes.
Scott also flew over the west coast of Florida on Monday and said the damage was not as bad as he thought it would be.
