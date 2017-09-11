IRMA HITS FLORIDA: Latest NewsCBS Miami Coverage | Live Blog | Storm Tracker | Facebook | Twitter

NFL Appeals Ezekiel Elliott’s Injunction To 5th Circuit

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL, NFL PA, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit
ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys indicates a first down in the first quarter of a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The legal fight between Ezekiel Elliott and the NFL has moved on to its next step.

As expected, the league appealed Judge Mazzant’s preliminary injunction ruling last Friday, which froze Elliott’s six-game suspension.

The NFL filed the appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit with the hopes of getting the injunction overturned.

If the league is successful in its appeal, then Elliott’s suspension could go into effect. The case is expected to take some time, however.

The last time the league was in a similar fight was when they suspended Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for four games in the Deflategate saga.

A judge blocked Brady’s suspension and the NFL appealed the decision to a higher court in September. After months of court dates, the NFL ultimately won their appeal in April and Brady sat out the first four games of 2016 instead of 2015.

It’ll be a long time before we find out if the NFL will come out on top once again, but it appears the Cowboys can pencil Elliott into their active roster the rest of the season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch