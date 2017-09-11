NFL Appeals Ezekiel Elliott’s Injunction To 5th Circuit

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The legal fight between Ezekiel Elliott and the NFL has moved on to its next step.

As expected, the league appealed Judge Mazzant’s preliminary injunction ruling last Friday, which froze Elliott’s six-game suspension.

ALERT: I'm told NFL has appealed Mazzant #EzekielElliott injunction ruling to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/eRc1dojqum — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) September 11, 2017

The NFL filed the appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit with the hopes of getting the injunction overturned.

If the league is successful in its appeal, then Elliott’s suspension could go into effect. The case is expected to take some time, however.

The last time the league was in a similar fight was when they suspended Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for four games in the Deflategate saga.

A judge blocked Brady’s suspension and the NFL appealed the decision to a higher court in September. After months of court dates, the NFL ultimately won their appeal in April and Brady sat out the first four games of 2016 instead of 2015.

It’ll be a long time before we find out if the NFL will come out on top once again, but it appears the Cowboys can pencil Elliott into their active roster the rest of the season.