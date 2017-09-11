North Texas Firefighters In Israel For 9/11 Ceremony

JERUSALEM (CBS11) – A group of firefighters from Arlington and Fort Worth are among a delegation of first responders, military personnel and law enforcement officials who took part in a 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem on Monday.
The 9/11 Living Memorial in Jersualem’s Arazim Valley is known as the largest permanent memorial outside the U.S. honoring the victims of 9/11.
The ceremony was organized by the Jewish National Fund-U.S.A and the Israeli Embassy.
The group of North Texas firefighters who took part in the event are part of an international group of first responders with the Emergency Volunteer Program.
EVP deploys American firefighters abroad in a time of need.
Most recently North Texas EVP members participated in operations in Israel along Israeli firefighters to combat wildfires.