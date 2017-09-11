Police Investigating After 7 Found Dead At Plano Home

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Plano are processing a gruesome scene. This morning investigators are at home where seven people were found shot dead.

The Plano Police Department was initially contacted Sunday evening about shots being heard in the 1700 block of West Spring Creek Parkway. When the first officer arrived at the scene he also heard gunshots and saw an active shooter.

At the home Monday morning Plano police spokesman David Tilley explained, “The first responding officer got there and heard gunshots coming from inside the residence so he made entry inside… he was confronting the suspect and [sic] ultimately shooting and killing him.”

After the suspect was killed the officer continued through the house. “During a search of inside the residence, for any possible victims or other suspects, he located nine individuals that also had gunshot wounds,” Tilley said.

Of those nine people found by the officer seven were dead and two others injured — those two were taken to a local hospital and their conditions aren’t known.

Police are still trying to determine the suspect’s motive.

All of those shot and killed, victims and suspect,were adults but police have not released any additional information about them or how they’re connected.

“There’s a lot of speculation out there and we’re not gonna speculate. It’s something that we want to make sure that we now…. we don’t know if these individuals are related,” Tilley said. “We suspect that they’re probably at least known to each other, since they were in the same residence. But again, what they were doing there and what caused all this to take place is part of what we’re looking into.”